Crime

One dead in overnight altercation in downtown Kelowna

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 12:50 pm
Crime scene outside Cactus Club following an overnight murder. (Oct. 9,2022). View image in full screen
Crime scene outside Cactus Club following an overnight murder. (Oct. 9,2022). Global News

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an altercation overnight that left one man dead in a popular downtown area.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Water Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that despite life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The block was closed off Sunday morning while police were still at the scene investigating.

Read more: Kelowna man severely beaten in early morning attack

