One dead in overnight altercation in downtown Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an altercation overnight that left one man dead in a popular downtown area.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Water Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that despite life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The block was closed off Sunday morning while police were still at the scene investigating.