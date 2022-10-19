Drugs and cash seized by Norway House RCMP after traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in northern Manitoba led to an arrest and drug trafficking charges, among others.

Norway House First Nations safety officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Monday at approximately 1:40 p.m. after noticing a vehicle that was driving erratically on the Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

The suspect failed to stop and after the vehicle hit the ditch, the driver fled on foot. Information from several bystanders helped officers locate and arrest the suspect who was found hiding in a closet of a nearby home.

A search of the vehicle and suspect turned up more than 100 grams of cocaine, and at least $13,000 being seized. The approximate street value of the drugs is estimated to be $12,000.

The suspect, a 34-year-old male from Winnipeg, initially gave RCMP a number of fake names, but officers were able to identify the individual and found him to have an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Sean-Leo Monchalin was taken into custody and faces a number of charges including theft of a vehicle, being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession for the purpose of trafficking, identity fraud and operation of a conveyance while impaired by drug.

Over the past three weeks 350 grams of cocaine, 330 rocks of crack cocaine, two loaded 9mm handguns, and at least $38,000 in cash have been seized in the community of Norway House Manitoba. RCMP say they remain committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to the fullest extent.