Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs and cash seized by Norway House RCMP after traffic stop

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 3:08 pm
Drugs and cash seized after a recent traffic stop.
Norway House RCMP seized drugs and cash after a suspect failed to stop for a traffic stop on Oct. 17, 2022. RCMP

A traffic stop in northern Manitoba led to an arrest and  drug trafficking charges, among others.

Norway House First Nations safety officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Monday at approximately 1:40 p.m. after noticing a vehicle that was driving erratically on the Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

The suspect failed to stop and after the vehicle hit the ditch, the driver fled on foot. Information from several bystanders helped officers locate and arrest the suspect who was found hiding in a closet of a nearby home.

A search of the vehicle and suspect turned up more than 100 grams of cocaine, and at least $13,000 being seized. The approximate street value of the drugs is estimated to be $12,000.

Read more: 20g crack cocaine, handgun and cash seized in Norway House, Man.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, a 34-year-old male from Winnipeg, initially gave RCMP a number of fake names, but officers were able to identify the individual and found him to have an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Trending Now

Sean-Leo Monchalin was taken into custody and faces a number of charges including theft of a vehicle, being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession for the purpose of trafficking, identity fraud and operation of a conveyance while impaired by drug.

Over the past three weeks 350 grams of cocaine, 330 rocks of crack cocaine, two loaded 9mm handguns, and at least $38,000 in cash have been seized in the community of Norway House Manitoba. RCMP say they remain committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to the fullest extent.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: Justice minister'
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: Justice minister
RCMPDrug TraffickingChargesArrestedCashdrugs seizedNorway HouseIn Custodywarrants for arrest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers