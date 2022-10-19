COVID outbreak declared at 3 Guelph hospital units

Send this page to someone via email

Three COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Guelph General Hospital.

Tthe first occurred on Friday in the 4 West unit where two patients were said to have hospital-acquired COVID.

Then on Tuesday, four more patients contracted COVID-19, two each in the 7 East and 6 West units.

The hospital said in a news release that all three units are closed to visitors except on compassionate grounds.

They say they have taken several steps to help patients and to keep the virus from spreading.

They include putting all the patients in the units in appropriate additional precautions, COVID testing of all patients in the three units and increasing the cleaning being done including frequent cleaning of high touch and high traffic areas.

The hospital says if there are no new cases, the 4 West outbreak will be over on Oct. 24th, and the ones on 7 East and 6 West will be over on Nov. 1st.