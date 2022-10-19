Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Second Quebec opposition party plans to refuse to swear loyalty oath to King Charles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'New poll shows majority of Quebecers support reform of voting system'
New poll shows majority of Quebecers support reform of voting system
A new Leger Marketing poll indicates more than half of Quebecers support electoral reform. As Global's Amanda Jelowicki reports, 53 per cent of those surveyed say they support reforming the voting system.

A debate over the oath that members of the legislature swear to the Crown is continuing in Quebec as an opposition party says it will refuse to swear it this afternoon.

The Canadian Press has learned that the 11 elected members of the sovereigntist Québec solidaire don’t plan to declare their allegiance to King Charles III, as required by the Canadian Constitution, when they are sworn in this afternoon.

11
Québec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 10, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Québec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé, right, looks on. View image in gallery mode
Québec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 10, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Québec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said earlier this week that the three members of his party elected Oct. 3 will also refuse the oath when their turn comes Friday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
11
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to the media during an election campaign stop in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, September 24, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to the media during an election campaign stop in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Canadian Press

Patrick Taillon, a constitutional law professor at Université Laval in Quebec City, says it will be up to the legislature to decide whether the members who refuse the oath can take their seats and whether they will be able to participate in debates and votes.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois leader insists he won’t swear oath to King before taking office

He says that while he believes the Quebec legislature could change the oath unilaterally by passing a bill, not all constitutional experts agree.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters it is up to the Quebec legislature to decide for itself how it wants to manage the swearing-in process.

QuebecQuebec politicsParti QuebecoisQuebec SolidaireNational AssemblyKing Charles IIIPaul St-Pierre PlamondonKingSwearing-inOath
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers