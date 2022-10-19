Menu

Crime

Riverton, Man., duo lead RCMP on morning chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 10:41 am
A stolen vehicle after encountering an RCMP spike belt. View image in full screen
A stolen vehicle after encountering an RCMP spike belt. Manitoba RCMP

A police chase near Dauphin on Sunday led Manitoba RCMP to the seizure of stolen property and cocaine, and the arrest of two people from Riverton.

Police said they were called around 8 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a property in Ochre River, which may have been involved in nearby thefts.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted on Road 147N, northwest of Dauphin Beach. When it blew through a traffic stop, RCMP set up a spike belt further down the road and were successful in disabling it.

Drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A search of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Arborg, turned up stolen property and a small quantity of cocaine.

A 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man are in custody facing a list of charges, including fleeing police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

