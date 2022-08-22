Menu

Crime

Police chase cyclist, seize gun in north Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 12:20 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after leading police on a brief chase near Magnus Avenue and Powers Street on Sunday night.

Police said they spotted the man breaking traffic rules on a bicycle, and when they tried to stop him, he dumped the backpack he was wearing and took off on the bike.

Read more: Winnipeg gun call leads to weapons, drugs charges

Officers caught up to him, recovered the backpack, and seized a loaded .22 caliber revolver and ammunition.

The man has been charged with possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also the subject of two outstanding warrants.

Click to play video: 'Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase' Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase
Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase – May 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
