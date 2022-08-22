Police chase cyclist, seize gun in north Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after leading police on a brief chase near Magnus Avenue and Powers Street on Sunday night.

Police said they spotted the man breaking traffic rules on a bicycle, and when they tried to stop him, he dumped the backpack he was wearing and took off on the bike.

Officers caught up to him, recovered the backpack, and seized a loaded .22 caliber revolver and ammunition.

The man has been charged with possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also the subject of two outstanding warrants.

