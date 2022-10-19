Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with fraud after convincing romantic partners to invest in fake schemes

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 9:35 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say a man is facing five counts of fraud after allegedly convincing romantic partners to give him money for investment opportunities that were not real.

Police said a man would meet his victims through online dating platforms and gain their trust leading to a romantic relationship.

After a short period of dating, police said the man would pitch investment opportunities.

“He represented himself as an investment specialist, proposing short-term, high-return investments,” police said.

The man also convinced the victims’ families to invest with him through the same investment opportunities, investigators allege.

Read more: 4 people charged in connection with alleged moving scam: Toronto police

Police said the fraud happened between February 2020 and June 2021.

The man received about $460,000 from his victims through investment fraud, police said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fraud.

Jaspal Thiara is charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police said they believe there may be more victims

