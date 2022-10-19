Toronto man charged with fraud after convincing romantic partners to invest in fake schemes

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man is facing five counts of fraud after allegedly convincing romantic partners to give him money for investment opportunities that were not real.

Police said a man would meet his victims through online dating platforms and gain their trust leading to a romantic relationship.

After a short period of dating, police said the man would pitch investment opportunities.

“He represented himself as an investment specialist, proposing short-term, high-return investments,” police said.

The man also convinced the victims’ families to invest with him through the same investment opportunities, investigators allege.

Police said the fraud happened between February 2020 and June 2021.

The man received about $460,000 from his victims through investment fraud, police said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fraud.

Jaspal Thiara is charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police said they believe there may be more victims