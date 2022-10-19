Menu

Economy

Statistics Canada to release September inflation rate, expected to drop again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 6:25 am
Canadians feeling financial pinch of inflation
Statistics Canada is expected to release September inflation numbers Wednesday morning.

In August, Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent, largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continued to climb.

Read more: Inflation slowed on lower gas prices in August, but cost of food still surging

RBC expects the annual inflation rate to come in at 6.7 per cent for September.

At the same time, the bank says core measures of inflation, which are less volatile, are unlikely to decline because of strong demand for services in the economy.

The latest CPI report will come one week ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision.

With inflation running well above its two per cent target, the Bank of Canada is expected to deliver another interest rate hike, making it the sixth consecutive increase this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

