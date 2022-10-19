Menu

Canada

‘Difficult days ahead’: Freeland says Canada, world heading for economic slowdown

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 19, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Recession fears grow as holiday spending looms'
Recession fears grow as holiday spending looms
WATCH: Recession fears grow as holiday spending looms

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said an economic slowdown was coming for the world and that Canada has the fiscal capacity to get through the “challenging days” ahead.

“There are still some difficult days ahead for Canada’s economy and for the economies of all of our friends and allies around the world,” Freeland said in a speech in Windsor.

Trending Now

Read more: Food prices soared in September even as inflation slowed overall

“We are ensuring that Canada has and will have the fiscal capacity to support those who need it today and in the challenging days ahead. We will get through the economic slowdown that is coming for Canada and the world,” she said.

Her comments came Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that food prices continued to soar across the country in September, even as the annual rate of inflation cooled to 6.9 per cent.

© 2022 Reuters

