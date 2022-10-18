Saint John’s new recycling policy leaves apartment building tenants out

The City of Saint John’s new waste collection program goes into effect next Monday, and those who live in apartment buildings may be left without a convenient way to recycle.

So far, the city’s recycling policy has asked residents to take their recycling and drop it off inside large blue bins outside of grocery stores, which were operated by the city. But now, the city is removing these communal bins and instead giving residents who live in houses smaller ones to keep outside their home.

The program will cost roughly $3 million and will take between eight and nine years to pay off, and will not be available to those who are in apartment buildings — about 12,000 people according to StatsCanada.

While the Fundy Regional Service Commission will still accept recycling outside of town, on Crane Mountain, the Saint John Landlords Association says those whose landlords include recycling will most likely have to pay more for rent.

“You got to understand where the costs are coming from and why. And it’s not the landlords that are driving that up,” said Gerry Webster.

“Landlords keep downloading costs on them, and the tenants get used to it, because you’re going to have to pay for it. There’s no other way.”

The New Brunswick Tenants Coalition has been feeling mixed reactions throughout the week but says that in a time where they feel landlords have already been squashing social rights, not being able to recycle within the city is another blow.

“This is clear discrimination. It’s a clear violation of human rights,” said Jael Duarte.

“Even if they had the will, they probably don’t have the money or the possibility to take the recycling to the site or pay a private company to do it.”

The City of Saint John said they’ve been working with property owners recently and have been hearing feedback from the public. It also recommended that residents who were using the grocery store blue bins speak to their landlords about getting more recycling on-site.

“They should certainly advance discussions with their landlord or their property owners,” said Tim O’Reilly, director of Public Works for the City of Saint John.

“Saving on that expensive garbage removal at the landfill, and we’re hoping that the environmental steward efforts, as well as the financial saving, is something that can be realized by apartment owners.”

The city will be charging for bag tags for garbage bags that don’t fit in the bin, at a toonie a piece. The city said it will help them recuperate some of the losses.

— With files from Karla Renic.