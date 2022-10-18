Meet the candidates for Barrie, Ont. mayor and council

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 24, voters in Barrie, Ont., will head to the polls to elect their new municipal government.

Residents of Barrie will elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be a new face taking over the seat of mayor this term, with three-term mayor Jeff Lehman deciding he would not seek a fourth term.

Seven candidates have put their hats in the ring to take over from Lehman.

Wards 5 and 7 were acclaimed, so Global News will not have profiles on their wards.

Global News has not received responses from any of the candidates from wards 3, 8, or 9 yet. If we do, profiles will be created for those areas.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for city council and mayor in Barrie with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions, and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

Global News will be posting their responses by electoral race over the coming days and weeks. The pages will be updated if and when new responses arrive.

What follows below is a complete list of the pages as they are published:

Barrie city council

Meet the Barrie Mayoral candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 1 council candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 2 council candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 3 council candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 4 council candidates

Barrie Ward 5 council candidate (Acclaimed)

Meet the Barrie Ward 6 council candidates

Barrie Ward 7 council candidate (Acclaimed)

Meet the Barrie Ward 8 council candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 9 council candidates

Meet the Barrie Ward 10 council candidates