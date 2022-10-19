2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Barrie Ward 4 candidates

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 24, voters in Barrie, Ont., will head to the polls to elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News reached out to all of those running for city council and mayor in Barrie with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions, and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

Eight candidates have put their hats in the ring for Ward 4.

Wards 5 and 7 were acclaimed, so Global News will not have profiles for those wards.

What follows are the responses received from those running for Ward 4 councillor, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order. (This page will be updated if more candidates choose to respond.)

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Abel

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Amy Courser

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Michael Lewis

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Donald McLaurin

Did Not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Dieter Mueller

View image in full screen Dieter Mueller, Ward 3 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Dieter Mueller

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

We live in Ward 4 and have done so for 42 years. I’m a retired businessman, ready to serve residents 24/7. In my past life, I was employed as a Materials Manager, a Georgian College Night School Teacher, a Small Business Accountant and as an Income Tax Preparer. Somewhere in the distant past, I achieved a University degree and two professional designations.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

Having lived in the ward for 42 years, I’m totally familiar with the neighbourhood and the issues at hand. Being a retired mature individual, I am able to dedicate my time 24/7 to serving the residents of Ward 4 in the capacity of Councillor.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The most important issue in Ward 4 is intensification/densification. Instead of saying ‘Not in my back yard” residents should be reminding City hall of this; “I was here first!” A secondary issue is the incidence of ASBESTOS-Asphalt roads in Barrie (up to 100 with 17 in Ward 4, all leaking dangerous asbestos fibres into the air). These roads need to be declared a health hazard, ripped up and repaved asap. Every resident homeowner or renter pays municipal taxes. Keeping the taxes reasonable should be a priority for Council like no other as should be providing quality services that residents deserve and expect.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

My long term goals for Barrie are fiscal responsibility with respect to taxation and services. I would also want to see a solid program of tree stewardship meaning, ‘remove one, plant one’ not only for the City of Barrie but also for the residents. As for new developments, I favour mixed housing developments of all types to meet the needs of Barrie’s diverse residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

The first pillar is replacing the hazardous asbestos-asphalt streets.

The second is protection of the environment and the third is to focus on financial accountability.

Any new income sourcing or spending must have a standard review timetable attached to it.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

My lifelong passions have been history, nature and geography. These interests keep me busy roaming the forests, trails and historic sites of Simcoe County.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

Ward 4 has fantastic shopping opportunities, restaurants and services all within the Bayfield Street area. It also has quick access to Highway 400, the lakeshore and we have truly first class parks in the ward.

Robert Newman

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Ajmal Noushahi

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Md Hafizur Rahman

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.