2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Barrie Ward 8 candidates

On Oct. 24, voters in Barrie, Ont., will head to the polls to elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News reached out to all of those running for city council and mayor in Barrie with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions, and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

Two candidates have put their hats in the ring for Ward 8.

Wards 5 and 7 were acclaimed, so Global News will not have profiles for those wards.

What follows are the responses received from those running for Ward 8 councillor, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order. (This page will be updated if more candidates choose to respond.)

Jim Harris

View image in full screen Jim Harris, Ward 8 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Jim Harris

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am very proud to proclaim that I was born and raised in Barrie, and along with my wife Michele chose to raise our family in Ward 8. Experiencing this city as a child, teen, young adult, and parent throughout its growth and evolution has given me a unique appreciation for the quality of life this community offers us all. And because of this, Barrie is more than where I live, it’s a part of who I am. This commitment, passion, and appreciation for our community drives me to work diligently for my fellow Ward 8 residents, and collaboratively with other Councilors to create both a better Ward 8 and City of Barrie. I am seeking a second term as Ward 8 Councillor and am employed as the Director of Operations and Planning for New Path Youth and Family Services.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I bring a strong combination of professional and personal experience and long standing commitment to serving our community. My education background includes a Masters of Public Administration. I firmly believe in the benefits of collaboration and cooperation and have shown a strong ability to work with others to achieve shared results. Being a City Councillor is about service and I have demonstrated to residents that I have been responsive thoughtful, prepared and respectful in my service to them.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

When the campaign began the largest issue facing our community related to the challenges associated with the price of both home ownership and rentals. However, as we begin to feel the impact of many months of inflation, and a now a recession, families are starting to identify the general cost of living as the key issue. Certainly this will have in impact on what Council will do with spending on the more common resident concerns like fixing roads, other city infrastructure and the property taxes that fund them.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

My long term goals for the City are to ensure Barrie remains a community where residents can work, live in safe and clean neighbourhoods, enjoy quality outdoor spaces, participate in a full menu of recreational activities and experience a vibrant and diverse arts and culture community.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Honouring the Past: I believe proactive investment in our historical landmarks and sites serve as investment in our future. I will work to protect and preserve our history.

Improving the Present: Simply put, we live in the present. I will work hard to improve the services, infrastructure and facilities that we rely on today.

Protecting the Future: For Barrie to remain one of the best cities in Canada to live I will ensure investments and decisions consider both the short term and long term rewards and consequences.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, getting to the gym, playing and watching sports.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

The best part of Ward 8 is the parks, access to the waterfront, community beaches and green spaces.

John Webb

View image in full screen John Webb, Ward 8 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by John Webb

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

Hello, my name is John Webb and I am running for Councillor for Ward 8 in Barrie. My wife and I have a business in Barrie’s southend for over 16 years now. I was a judge for planning for 12 years and just finished 6 years as Vice President on Tourism Barrie’s Executive Board, and I am on my child’s Parent Advisor Committee at school. I have been in Barrie for over 20+ years. I chose Barrie to live, raise a family, operate a business, I see the value that is Barrie.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

It is time for a change, and I am that change, I have the experience, knowledge, and most importantly desire to be your next Ward 8 councillor. I entered the the race in the beginning because I believe in Ward 8 and Barrie and see the need for good leaders, someone who will get things done, and that someone is me.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I have been knocking on doors, making my way through the entire ward for months and speaking to the people, speeding & noisy cars, roads, & transparency from council are tops on most lists. I have chosen to walk and talk with the people because I as councillor I serve them, and if you do not talk to people, then how do you know what their issues are?

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I want to fix our roads (it will take a bit), challenge Barrie’s role as a bedroom community by attracting desirable, higher paying jobs. Strengthen Barrie’s reputation as a family friendly city, fostering a sense of community in the neighbourhoods. Keep council accountable to taxpayers, and ensure Barrie’s growth is SMART growth with proper infrastructure and better traffic flow and planning.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

My ideas are aligned with what I am hearing from the people in Ward 8. Speeding & noisy cars, roads, transparently & accountability, and a bigger Police presence. I also want to build on the sense of neighbourhood communities, and impoved communication from council to the people of Ward 8 and Barrie.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like spending time with my family enjoying all that our city has to offer, which is so much!

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

Easy answer, my favourite thing is the HEART. While walking, I have been offered water, coffee, to wait inside people’s homes while it rained. The people of Ward 8 have been friendly, warm, polite, and respectful and I cannot wait to give them the representation they deserve & start to represent them.