2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Barrie Ward 2 candidates

On Oct. 24, voters in Barrie, Ont., will head to the polls to elect their new municipal government.

Residents of Barrie will elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be a new face taking over the seat of mayor this term, with three-term mayor Jeff Lehman deciding he would not seek a fourth term.

Six candidates have put their hats in the ring for Ward 2.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for city council and mayor in Barrie with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions, and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for Ward 2 councillor, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order. (This page will be updated if more candidates choose to respond.):

Tif Arshi

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Shanicka Edwards

View image in full screen Shanicka Edwards Ward 2 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Shanicka Edwards

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

Hi, my name is Shanicka Edwards, otherwise known as Shak. I moved to Barrie in search of a better life, and amongst all its beauty, I found the solace I was searching for. I’m fortunate enough to be an aunt, dog mom, founder of my passion project Shak’s World Association, and owner of Shak’s World Community Centre. I’m also a philanthropist, keynote speaker, basketball coach, and entrepreneur.

My role as a Financial Service Advisor has given me all of the tools I require in order to be fiscally responsible with budgets upwards of $180,000,000. I would also like to bring my knowledge of communication with various levels of government to help with receiving funding from the Provincial and Federal Government to complete the projects we need to make Barrie a beautiful, livable city. I look forward to doing my best for Ward 2 and for our City.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I believe I am the right person for the job because I care deeply about my community and its success. I am willing to do the hard work, have tough conversations and be held accountable to my community. This Ward requires someone who is innovative and passionate to bring life back into our City’s Core.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The most important issue we are facing in Ward 2 is the amount of unsheltered individuals we have in our streets. We need to create a long-term, sustainable plan to ensure that we have resources to help the vulnerable people.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

My long-term goals are to see a more interconnected community that offers something for everyone to enjoy. I’d like to see a community with enough housing for its members and jobs that keep young families from commuting out of the City. I want to see Barrie as a City that families buy and stay in for generations to come.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Homelessness

Affordability

Community Engagement

Business Development

Crime Prevention

Infrastructure/Noise.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I spend most of my spare time coaching youth basketball or out in nature. I also enjoy community networking events to keep me in the loop about all of the unique businesses we have here in Barrie. Some of my favourite activities also include Acro Yoga, Ice Water Swimming, and Basketball.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I love our Waterfront, every day I spend time at the Spirit Catcher just taking in the beautiful view of the Bay we have got. I also love all of the different businesses and their owners, Downtown really is its one Community.

Craig Nixon

View image in full screen Craig Nixon, Ward 2 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Craig Nixon

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I spent 35 years managing and owning a Transportation and Logistics company based in Barrie, which we sold, and I semi-retired approximately 6 years ago. Our first home was in Ward 2, and we later moved into Springwater Township for many years before moving back into Barrie 3 years ago.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have the business and life experience. I have the time required to be effective and I care deeply about the future of this great city.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Ward 2 is Barrie’s largest Ward, both in size and population, and the most important issue will vary depending on what part of the Ward you live in. Affordable housing, dealing with and assisting the homeless, the need for better-maintained roads, the need for controlled spending, and loud vehicles are just some of the concerns I hear while speaking with residents in all areas of the Ward. The biggest issue facing the city of Barrie as a whole is properly controlling the unprecedented imminent growth that we have experienced and will continue to see for many years to come.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Since I moved here, Barrie’s population has grown from 32,000 to its present size of close to 160,000 people. In the next 10 years we will be well over 200,000. My long-term goal is to assist in ensuring that our infrastructure, our employment base and our housing grow along with it. We need to reduce the need for commuting to the GTA by making Barrie more self-sufficient and to be the place where people commute to not from.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Honesty

Experience

Integrity

Compassion

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Golf, relax and spend time with family, especially our 2 granddaughters.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite thing about Barrie is that Ward 2 is pretty much what Barrie was when we moved here and has not lost its small-town feel despite what has grown around it.

Bob Ossowski

Bob Ossowski, Ward 2 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Bob Ossowski

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I graduated from the University of Toronto with a B.A. I specialized in Political Science. I spent over 30 years working in the auto industry at Brampton Assembly Plant. I finished my final years there as a quality inspector. I also spent 11 years volunteering with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, assisting people living in poverty. I spent five of those years as the president of Toronto Central Council, which did $8 million in work with the City of Toronto running homes and shelters. We also ran Marygrove Camp, which provides girls living in Barrie and Simcoe County with a one-week camp experience at no cost to their families.

Presently I am running a small landscaping business and working part-time for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Barrie has been part of my life for 20 years, and I moved up here permanently in 2017. I am living here with my wife and family. We reside in the southern part of Ward 2 Brock Park.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

In my 30-plus years working in the auto industry, I demonstrated a strong work ethic, trustworthiness and honesty. I also built a reputation of being uncompromising and going above and beyond in my responsibilities. I made every effort to do my job to the best of my abilities, even if it meant conflict with management. In 11 years of doing charitable work with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, I visited people living in poverty. Brought them food assistance, held school supply drives, collected computers and helped in any way that I could.

I have a passion for helping people, especially those living in poverty and those that are marginalized in society. I believe that I can bring that passion to the city council. I also believe that my life experience can help me make better decisions and also spend the limited tax dollars that the city has to build a better city to live in.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The last several years have pushed affordable housing to the forefront of Barrie’s issues. We need strong leadership with a vision of how to deal with this. The interests of Barrie residents have to come first before profitability for developers.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Reign in development and move towards building a sustainable city that is a place that welcomes everyone and is affordable. So much of Barrie can be redeveloped to meet our future growth targets. Previous commercial development has wasted so much real estate. The land is precious. No more of it is being made so we need to make better use of it.

We have to be more realistic about our spending. Every councillor and the mayor will have “pet projects.” There is a huge difference between what we need as a city and what we want.

We have to take a serious look at the reduction of energy use in the city to meet our emission targets. That will take a strong council to make some hard choices. For example, will we mandate an end to heating with natural gas in new development? How will residents and businesses deal with the higher cost of electrical heating? How can city operations reduce energy use?

We can make Barrie a more liveable city for future generations. It will take a lot of work.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Common sense, respect for the taxpayer and sustainable development. Common sense isn’t always instinctive or something that everyone has. You gain it through life experience.

We have to respect the taxpayer. We have to cater to their intelligence and explain why we are making choices that may not be popular. Barrie has property taxes that are upwards of 30 per cent higher than in Toronto. I am paying taxes on my house that are close to what I paid on a much bigger house in Markham. Something is wrong. Barrie residents were led to believe by previous councils that the condo developments would be good for Barrie. That they would bring in huge tax revenue and benefit the residents of the city. We are not seeing that.

Lastly, sustainable development. We need to redevelop much of the land along Mapleview and Bayfield. Encourage builders to build commercial/retail with housing above. Build mixed-income communities where residents can live, work and shop. Cap the height of new developments to six stories and rely on using more sustainable materials like wood and less concrete. New housing can be prefabricated right here in Simcoe County, creating employment close to home.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare, I coach and officiate in I.S.S.F. pistol shooting. I.S.S.F. are shooting sports that are events in the Olympics and other national and international programs. I coach at a beginner level, plan competitions, and I am involved in national-level officiating. I hope to oneday qualify for international level competitions.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

As a child, I had always been attracted to water. I always wanted to live close to it. I’ve achieved that dream living in Barrie. It feels like home here, and there isn’t another place that I would want to move to with my family. Ward 2 still has a small-town feel about it. There’s a great library downtown and small shops. Schools and plenty of parks. People are friendly. You can get to any part of Barrie in about a 15-minute drive.

Greg Peach

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Tracy Strohm

View image in full screen Tracy Strohm, Ward 2 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Tracy Strohm

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am a retired educator and business owner who has lived in Barrie for most of my life. (St. Vincent St, Bellevue Cres, Mulcaster St., Brock St., Victoria St. and Owen St. for the past 26 years.) I attended and taught at both Prince of Wales P.S. and Maple Grove P.S. I went to Eastview SS for my high school years. (Tracy Daniels) In my younger years I swam competitively, taught swimming, and lifeguarded in Barrie and across Ontario and in Quebec. I also spent quite a bit of time around BMHA happenings, my dad coached, my mother was president of the Ladies Auxiliary and my brother played. (Just a note, it was my mother who insisted that since the “Ladies Auxiliary” raised most of the money that they got voting seats on the BMHA board.) My mother Jacquetta Daniels’ example of working hard to get what is needed for the greater good was a great lesson. I graduated from the Trent/Queens Concurrent Education Program in 1979 and was fortunate to be hired by the Simcoe County District School Board. In my professional life I taught Kindergarten to Grade 8, was a program Consultant, Vice Principal and Principal. During this time my husband and coached the Barrie Y Neptune Swim Club, the Barrie Trojan Swim Club, renovated a couple of older homes, raised a daughter and I worked hard for my school communities. I (Tracy Daniels) was a founding member of RecreAction Barrie, a citizens group that conceptualized, fund raised and monitored the design and construction of the Allandale Recreation Center. Along with Terry Paddison I co-chaired the City of Barrie Recreation Advisory Committee. I am most proud that we were able to advocate for the extension of the walking path from Centennial Park both north and south and initiate the negotiation for the exchange of land with CN for the property and building that became the South Shore Center. Subsequently, I put my energies into raising my family, fully recovering from a Brain Tumour and working hard to make change in my school communities as a supportive leader. Upon retirement I purchased a business and ran it for 4 years, so I understand the frustrations of small business owners. I am now retired and am ready to give back to this wonderful community.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

There are great candidates for this position, but I feel that can use some of my many skills to help our city move forward while preserving our neighbourhoods and lifestyle. I’ve watched Barrie grow and prosper in both positive and negative ways it is time to plan and think out of the box to deal with issues such as the homeless, development of housing, and infrastructure.

I always make decisions after gather as many facts as possible. (The teacher/librarian research skills are very useful). I like to use the lens of who will this decision benefit and who will it harm both in the immediate time frame and in the future. (I like to look at what are the motivations for the proponents.)

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

There are many issues facing our city, but I believe the top 3 are:

1. Development: Our city is growing fast, and we need to make sure that we do not loose the character of our downtown and neighbourhoods to developers and land acquisition companies who operate with the bottom line as their guide. I have lived in the inner core for most of my adult life and have sadly watched the core loose its vibrancy. We have developments happening without the supportive infrastructure such as a grocery store and an increase in our parks. Often the developments are proposed and flipped for various reasons with no recourse to the city or its citizens. This has been happening since the A and H block debacles. Somehow, we need to be able to legislate processes that hold developers to their plans and stop Barrie from being the recipient of speculation and other processes. I am aware that the province has quietly removed many of the city’s jurisdiction regarding development, but we can certainly try.

Homelessness: Our growing homeless population is a sad example of poor planning provincially. The practice of releasing people from provincial facilities and providing them with a bus ticket with Barrie as an option inflates our population of homeless and increases the amount of reoffence and/or mental illness including drug and alcohol problems. I know Mayor Lehman has tried to bring this issue up at AMO but we must find other ways of advocating for these citizens. We cannot keep doing the same things that we have been. Supportive housing with treatment/assistance needs to be funded and provided by all levels. Our agencies such as The Busby Center, Elizabeth Fry, The Salvation Army, Canadian Mental Health, Youth Haven and many others try hard to make things better for their clients, but they are limited by enveloped funding and mandates. As a city we need a two-pronged approach, a) changes to the provincial release strategies b) supportive housing with the goal of independence being client centered.

Infrastructure: The least visible but an important part of our growth is the redesign and upgrading of our infrastructure such as sewers and roads. In Ward 2 we will soon be undergoing the restructuring of the Sophia Creek watercourse. This will affect homes and roads from Maple Grove School area to Downtown. As a Councillor I can keep citizens apprised of progress and the necessity for this project.I also think it is time for us as a city to require grey water recycling in all new and renovated designs. A goal in the future would be to have brown water recycling built into larger developments to take the pressure off of city plants and make Barrie a greener city.

Infrastructure: The least visible but an important part of our growth is the redesign and upgrading of our infrastructure such as sewers and roads. In Ward 2 we will soon be undergoing the restructuring of the Sophia Creek watercourse. This will affect homes and roads from Maple Grove School area to Downtown. As a Councillor I can keep citizens apprised of progress and the necessity for this project.I also think it is time for us as a city to require grey water recycling in all new and renovated designs. A goal in the future would be to have brown water recycling built into larger developments to take the pressure off of city plants and make Barrie a greener city.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Long term I realize that Barrie will continue to grow but our growth and intensification needs to support the citizens not the developers. Our downtown needs to be revitalized and services for our growing senior population need to look beyond the nursing home. We will need to allow for zoning that supports congregate living, shared ownership of housing for the single elderly in neighbourhoods.

As a city we need to attract more jobs and business that support a living wage and promote housing at many levels of affordability.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Promoting good and smart development.

Working collaboratively with all levels of government and existing agencies and stakeholders such as the homeless population to begin to provide services with the ultimate goal of eliminating homelessness.

I have the experience and background to make good and sometimes hard decisions that support the citizens of Barrie.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to collect Antiques. I also like to walk and swim.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

Barrie is a wonderful city with many opportunities. Kempenfelt Bay is a fantastic resource that provides many recreational opportunities within and close to the city. I used to love to walk downtown both during the day and evening. Some work will need to be done to make our downtown vibrant again.