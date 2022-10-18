2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Barrie Ward 10 candidates

On Oct. 24, voters in Barrie, Ont., will head to the polls to elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News reached out to all of those running for city council and mayor in Barrie with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions, and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

Four candidates have put their hats in the ring for Ward 10.

What follows are the responses received from those running for Ward 10 councillor, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order. (This page will be updated if more candidates choose to respond.)

Joy Douglas

View image in full screen Joy Douglas, Ward 10 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Joy Douglas

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am Joy Douglas, a 56 year old small business owner/entrepreneur and government employee (Secondary School Office Assistant) who has lived in Ward 10 and Barrie for 21 years.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am the right person for city councillor as I am committed to showing up! I will be available for, listen to, and advocate for all Ward 10 residents and citizens of Barrie.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

After spending extensive time with “boots to the ground” during this campaign, the two issues I have heard about over and over again are traffic, and growth. The City of Barrie and particularly Ward 10, are experiencing tremendous amounts of urban growth. Unfortunately with that growth comes more crime, more cars on the road and more houses.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

My long term goals would be to attract new businesses to Barrie, affordable housing through initiatives and provincial government support, and educating citizens about our homelessness and opioid crisis while developing a strategy with specific targets and timelines aiming to address the issues that contribute to homelessness.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Community/Growth

Family (more green space, maintaining trails etc, lights for Golden Meadow Park)

Safety (slowing down traffic, monitoring of school parks, the new fire hall being built in Ward 10)

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I spend most of my recreational time in Barrie and Ward 10. We have 2 dogs and walk them every day in our neighborhood. We also ride bikes, skate in winter and use our city parks, paths and green spaces as well as enjoying time with neighbours.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite thing about living in Barrie and Ward 10 is unequivocally the people who live here! Having lived in Ward 10 for 21 years it is so much more than my address. It is my family’s history. My children attended Ward 10 schools, our neighbours became our friends and I started my small local business here.

Bryn Hamilton

View image in full screen Bryn Hamilton, Ward 10 candidate for Barrie 2022 municipal election. Supplied by Bryn Hamilton

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself, including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

Born and raised in Barrie, I have spent most of the last 42 years living in Ward 10. After finishing my Masters degree, I’ve worked in the public sector both locally and provincially for the last 15 years. I am an experienced Governance Director and work with non-profit boards all across Ontario. I train boards on how to find cost savings, efficiencies, but above all, provide value for every dollar spent. I will bring this level of accountability to city council.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have no political or personal agenda. I am not looking to make a career out of politics. I simply want to see change, a city council that’s run effectively, and clear priorities for the city we love. My experience, leadership and skill set are what set me apart. I am the only candidate with a detailed platform outlining what I plan to do and how.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I share the same concerns as most residents in ward 10, such as safety, access to affordable city run programs, camps, and recreational activities, clean parks and playgrounds, job opportunities, value for our tax dollars, and housing we can all afford to live in.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Did not answer.

Q.5 What are the pillars of your campaign?

Over the summer I knocked on every door in ward 10, introducing myself and learning what matters to the residents in our community. Based on what I heard, I identified the top 5 priorities I will bring forward as the Barrie City Council Ward 10 representative: Affordability, Safety, Council Function, Economic Development, and Homelessness.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I love being active and anything outdoors with my kids! I completed my first ironman triathlon last year and enjoy doing smaller races a few times a year.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I have two kids aged 9 and 11 so appreciate the walking trails, proximity to the water, the parks, safe neighbourhoods, and the friendly community feel in ward 10.

Ken Lloyd

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Steven Mirtsos

Did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.