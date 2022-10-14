Polls open for 2022 Barrie, Ont. municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Voting in the 2022 Municipal Election in Barrie, Ont., is now open for eligible voters ready to make their choices for mayor, city councillor and school board trustee.

The polls opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, giving voters until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Electors on the voters’ list should have received a voter information letter in the mail containing an individual voter number and instructions for voting either online or by phone.

People who need help voting can call 705-728-8683 (VOTE), email Be.Counted@barrie.ca, or visit a voting assistance centre or the “vote bus.”

The city also reminds residents that a candidate or a member of their team cannot assist a voter in the voting process, and a voter should not provide their number to anyone.

Residents who don’t have a voter number or require assistance voting can also do so at several in-person locations.

The City of Barrie has set up a Voting Assistance Centre that will be open at City Hall, 70 Collier St., at select times starting Saturday and lasting until election day.

In addition to City Hall in Ward 2, voting assistance centres will be open in all other wards, and a “vote bus” will also travel around to help those in need from now until election day.

A complete list of locations and times for the assistance centres is available on the City of Barrie website.