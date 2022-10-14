Menu

Politics

Polls open for 2022 Barrie, Ont. municipal election

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 11:00 am
A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Ontario's chief electoral officer has found an "apparent contravention" of the Election Act by a former Liberal candidate in this year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Ontario's chief electoral officer has found an "apparent contravention" of the Election Act by a former Liberal candidate in this year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Voting in the 2022 Municipal Election in Barrie, Ont., is now open for eligible voters ready to make their choices for mayor, city councillor and school board trustee.

The polls opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, giving voters until Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Electors on the voters’ list should have received a voter information letter in the mail containing an individual voter number and instructions for voting either online or by phone.

People who need help voting can call 705-728-8683 (VOTE), email Be.Counted@barrie.ca, or visit a voting assistance centre or the “vote bus.”

The city also reminds residents that a candidate or a member of their team cannot assist a voter in the voting process, and a voter should not provide their number to anyone.

Read more: Town of Innisfil, Ont. to set up voter help centres leading up to election

Residents who don’t have a voter number or require assistance voting can also do so at several in-person locations.

The City of Barrie has set up a Voting Assistance Centre that will be open at City Hall, 70 Collier St., at select times starting Saturday and lasting until election day.

In addition to City Hall in Ward 2, voting assistance centres will be open in all other wards, and a “vote bus” will also travel around to help those in need from now until election day.

A complete list of locations and times for the assistance centres is available on the City of Barrie website.

