1 arrested at gunpoint after reported robbery at Port Hope pharmacy: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in custody following a reported armed robbery at a pharmacy in Port Hope, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Port Hope Police Service chief Bryant Wood, around 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a potential armed robbery at the Port Hope Guardian Pharmacy on Toronto Road in the town’s north end.

Wood said a detective saw the suspect leave the building and get into a vehicle and a short pursuit ensued.

“The individual tried to evade police by putting his car into the ditch but he couldn’t drive it any further,” said Wood. “He exited and a foot pursuit ensued.”

Officers were able to arrest the suspect at gunpoint in a nearby cemetery, Wood said.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on charges. Wood said more details will be forthcoming.

– More to come.