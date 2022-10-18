1 arrested at gunpoint after reported robbery at Port Hope pharmacy: police

One person is in custody following a reported armed robbery at a pharmacy in Port Hope, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
According to Port Hope Police Service chief Bryant Wood, around 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a potential armed robbery at the Port Hope Guardian Pharmacy on Toronto Road in the town’s north end.
Wood said a detective saw the suspect leave the building and get into a vehicle and a short pursuit ensued.
Read more: Port Hope police use stun gun in arrest of man
“The individual tried to evade police by putting his car into the ditch but he couldn’t drive it any further,” said Wood. “He exited and a foot pursuit ensued.”
Officers were able to arrest the suspect at gunpoint in a nearby cemetery, Wood said.
No injuries were reported.
No word yet on charges. Wood said more details will be forthcoming.
– More to come.
Comments