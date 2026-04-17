Sexual assault charges against Alberta spiritual leader and wife stayed

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Sexual assault charges against a self-styled spiritual leader and his wife in the Edmonton area have been stayed.

Johannes (John) de Ruiter and his wife, Leigh Ann, faced six charges each of sexual assault and were slated to go to trial in September.

Police have said John de Ruiter is the leader of a group known as the College of Integrated Philosophy or the Oasis Group.

Investigators alleged he told female members that he was directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them and doing so would give them the opportunity to achieve spiritual enlightenment.

When the couple was initially charged in 2023, authorities didn’t elaborate on the allegations against Leigh Ann de Ruiter.

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The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service says it conducted a thorough review of the file and determined it was unable to proceed with the charges.

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“The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank the individuals who came forward to provide their accounts of the alleged offences,” spokeswoman Michelle Davio said in a statement Friday.

“We understand the personal and emotional impact this process can have, and the disappointment and frustration this outcome may cause.”

Davio said the decision was not made lightly and an internal review is underway “to examine what occurred and to help ensure that a situation like this does not happen in the future.”

“We understand that it may be deeply unsatisfying for those who took part in the process, particularly given the seriousness of the allegations,” she said.

“While the (Alberta Crown Prosecution Service) is limited in what it can share about internal considerations, we want to be clear that this outcome does not diminish the importance of the information provided by the complainants or the significance of their participation.”