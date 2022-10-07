Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Port Hope police use stun gun in arrest of man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 10:06 am
Police in Port Hope, ONt., used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 2. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope, ONt., used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man on Oct. 2. AP file

Police in Port Hope, Ont., say an officer used a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man last weekend.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, on Oct. 2, officers responded to a mischief complaint at a business on Henderson Street. Upon arrival, they found a man laying in the middle of the road.

Read more: Peterborough police officer uses stun gun after assault alleged during shoplifting bust

Police say officers approached the man and advised he was under arrest for mischief. Police allege the man became aggressive and challenged officers to fight.

One officer drew and deployed a conducted energy weapon. The man was arrested without further incident.

The 33-year-old man from Beaverton, Ont., was charged with mischief.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg in November.

Other police briefs:

  • A tractor-trailer that had been stolen from a business on Ward Street on Sept. 26 was located by Toronto Police Service abandoned in a parking lot.  The vehicle was recovered and forensic identification was performed by the Toronto police the following day. No arrests have been made.
