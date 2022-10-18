Man injured after stabbing at Toronto subway station, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto left one man injured.

In a tweet at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident happened in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area at Kennedy Subway station.

Officers said a 20-year-old man was located on the bus platform with stab wounds.

According to police the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

In an update, police said a suspect was located and arrested by officers.

