Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 11:32 am
Richard Samuels, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder, police say. View image in full screen
Richard Samuels, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder, police say. TPS/Handout

Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s north end has turned himself in.

Police said on the afternoon of Oct. 6, officers responded to a call for a shooting on Needle Firway in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

Investigators said 28-year-old Osman Bangura was found with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police said a 23-year-old man surrendered to police.

Trending Now

Richard Samuels is facing a second-degree murder charge, police said.

He is also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Osman Bangura, 28, was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
Osman Bangura, 28, was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Toronto, police say. TPS/Handout
