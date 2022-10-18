Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting in Toronto’s north end

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s north end has turned himself in.

Police said on the afternoon of Oct. 6, officers responded to a call for a shooting on Needle Firway in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

Investigators said 28-year-old Osman Bangura was found with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police said a 23-year-old man surrendered to police.

Richard Samuels is facing a second-degree murder charge, police said.

He is also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

