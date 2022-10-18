Woman found safe after N.S. RCMP issue Vulnerable Missing Person Alert

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was found safe after the agency sent out a local Vulnerable Missing Person Alert to the southwestern shore of the province.
At around 9 a.m., RCMP said a woman in her 70s went missing in the Yarmouth region. An alert was sent just before 11 a.m. to Digby, Yarmouth and Annapolis Counties, advising residents to check properties and beware of pedestrians.
At noon on Tuesday, police announced the woman has been found safe.
“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their shares and retweets on social media,” read an update.
No further details were provided.
