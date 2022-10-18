Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman found safe after N.S. RCMP issue Vulnerable Missing Person Alert

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 18'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was found safe after the agency sent out a local Vulnerable Missing Person Alert to the southwestern shore of the province.

At around 9 a.m., RCMP said a woman in her 70s went missing in the Yarmouth region. An alert was sent just before 11 a.m. to Digby, Yarmouth and Annapolis Counties, advising residents to check properties and beware of pedestrians.

Read more: ‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax neighbourhood shaken after police chase

At noon on Tuesday, police announced the woman has been found safe.

Trending Now

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their shares and retweets on social media,” read an update.

Story continues below advertisement

No further details were provided.

 

 

missing personDigby rcmp alertMissing person YarmouthVulnerable Missing Person AlertYarmouth alertYarmouth missing person
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers