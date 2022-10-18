Man charged after homemade explosive device found in vehicle in west Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a homemade explosive device was found in a vehicle in west Edmonton on Sunday.

Police said they were originally called to an address in west Edmonton at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of an assault.

Police said a man was threatening two people at the home, “demanding that they drive him to purchase drugs.”

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Police Service alleged the man assaulted a woman in the home. The man and a woman then drove away from the house, according to police.

Police said they were able to track down the car and arrest the man.

“Upon arrest, a homemade explosive device was located inside the car,” police said in a statement. “EPS bomb unit members responded and successfully disengaged the device.”

On Sunday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said its members were called to a suspicious package investigation in the area of 199 Street and 62 Avenue.

An area surrounding a black car at a Husky gas station in the area was cordoned off by police tape, and several police vehicles and officers could be seen investigating.

Police said a search warrant was issued for the man’s home, but no additional IEDs were found.

Brian Webster is charged with possession of an IED, three counts of uttering threats, kidnapping, assault with a weapon, breach of conditions and breach of a firearms prohibition.