Police find bomb, guns, stolen first-responder uniforms after standoff at Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say they found stolen first responder uniforms, high-calibre firearms and a homemade bomb were at a home in southeast Edmonton after a stand-off last weekend.

It started early Saturday in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood in Mill Woods.

Just before 4 a.m., Edmonton police said officers spotted three men loading suspicious items into a taxi at a home near 44 Avenue and James Crescent.

Read more: Man facing charges after homemade bomb forces Mill Woods evacuation

When they saw police, the men fled back into the home, leaving the bags behind.

Inside the bags, police said officers found two high-powered rifles with silencers, several other firearms, and an Edmonton Police Service uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth man came out of the home. He was found to have outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Police said the EPS Tactical Section was called in, and the residence was contained for a day while police negotiated with the people inside.

During that day-long standoff, another man, a woman and a child came out of the home.

“At that time, police had information that indicated there were still others inside the residence, and containment continued until the residence was determined to be empty of occupants in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2022,” the news release issued Thursday said.

Police searched the home and found “numerous firearms, an improvised explosive device (IED), and police, fire and EMS uniforms.”

An IED is a homemade bomb that can come in many forms, ranging from a small pipe bomb to a sophisticated device capable of causing massive damage and loss of life. Many Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan were killed by IEDs.

Read more: Homemade bomb explodes at bank in southwest Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday afternoon, they had not released any information on the number of arrests made or charges laid.