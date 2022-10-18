Menu

Crime

Man charged after stabbing on Baseline Road West in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 9:38 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FIle photo of police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that took place outside of an apartment building near Southcrest.

On Monday, at 9 p.m., two men reportedly began arguing at the entrance of an apartment building on Baseline Road West.

According to police, the two men exited the building and one was then stabbed by the other. The two men were known to each other, police said.

Trending Now

The victim later flagged down a resident nearby who called the authorities.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man was arrested without incident.

Gordon Wayne Blancher, 68, of London, was charged with aggravated assault.

He is expected to appear in London court on Nov. 28.

