Man accused of pointing firearm in late night Richmond Row altercation: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old London, Ont. man is facing a charge of pointing a firearm in connection with a late-night altercation involving several people in the downtown core on Saturday, police say.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when three men outside of a business in the 600-block of Richmond Street became involved in an argument with a man who was unknown to them, police said.

What started as a verbal argument turned physical, and it’s alleged the unknown man produced a firearm and pointed it at the group of men, police said, adding the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Police were contacted and officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him, police said, adding the firearm was not located.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was physically hurt in the altercation.

The accused, a 29-year-old man, is charged with pointing a firearm and is scheduled to re-appear in court on Monday, police said.