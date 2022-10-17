Menu

Crime

Man and woman found dead in jeep near Burnaby high school, homicide team deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 9:27 pm
Click to play video: 'IHIT deployed to Burnaby after 2 found dead near secondary school'
IHIT deployed to Burnaby after 2 found dead near secondary school
Breaking news in Burnaby, where yellow police tape is up and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to another scene. Kamil Karamali is on the scene with more details.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a vehicle outside Burnaby’s Alpha Secondary School on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street around 1:45 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said in a media release.

Officers found a man and woman dead inside a dark grey jeep with tinted windows.

Police have not confirmed any other details about the victims, their relationship or how they died.

The front of the vehicle was tarped off from view, but there were no visible bullet holes in the vehicle.

Forensics investigators and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team were also on site.

Witnesses and anyone with video shot in the area Monday are asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

