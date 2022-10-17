Collision between B.C. Highway Patrol and Vancouver arson suspects in Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP says three people believed to have been involved in arson in Vancouver Monday morning are now in custody.

The trio was on Highway 91 when their car collided with a police vehicle from the B.C. Highway Patrol and a commercial vehicle around 10:45 a.m.

They are believed to have been associated with a suspicious fire that occurred in Vancouver earlier this morning, in an alley at West 20th Avenue and Crown Street.

They are now being held for investigation, Richmond RCMP said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, police added.

There are no other reports of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

It is still unclear at this time if the car fire in Vancouver is connected with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man at the UBC Golf Course earlier that day.

1:00 Global News helicopter captures aftermath of UBC Golf Course shooting

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Richmond, and who may have dashcam or video evidence, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2022-28414.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).