Crime

Collision between B.C. Highway Patrol and Vancouver arson suspects in Richmond

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 7:24 pm
Collision in Richmond View image in full screen
An aerial view of the collision in Richmond Monday morning following an arson in Vancouver. Global News

Richmond RCMP says three people believed to have been involved in arson in Vancouver Monday morning are now in custody.

The trio was on Highway 91 when their car collided with a police vehicle from the B.C. Highway Patrol and a commercial vehicle around 10:45 a.m.

They are believed to have been associated with a suspicious fire that occurred in Vancouver earlier this morning, in an alley at West 20th Avenue and Crown Street.

They are now being held for investigation, Richmond RCMP said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, police added.

There are no other reports of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

It is still unclear at this time if the car fire in Vancouver is connected with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man at the UBC Golf Course earlier that day.

Read more: 38-year-old man dies in shooting at UBC Golf Course

Click to play video: 'Global News helicopter captures aftermath of UBC Golf Course shooting'
Global News helicopter captures aftermath of UBC Golf Course shooting

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Richmond, and who may have dashcam or video evidence, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2022-28414.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ArsonRichmondrichmond collisionRichmond crashVancouver arsonArson VancouverCar on fire VancouverVancouver arson latestVancouver car arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

