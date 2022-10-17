Police identify victim of deadly Edmonton stabbing, seeking tips to help solve homicide

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy has confirmed that a 20-year-old man found injured in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street last week was the victim of a homicide, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as Dakota Peter. They said an autopsy completed Friday confirmed he died from a stab wound.

At about 7:40 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, police officers were called to an altercation in north-central Edmonton where they found Peter. Police said he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“Homicide detectives continue to investigate and would like to thank the citizens who have assisted the investigation by providing video,” police said Monday. “Officers continue to seek dash-cam footage and are asking anyone who was in the area and may have captured video to reach out.

“Specifically, investigators are seeking footage from 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 123 Avenue on Monday, Oct. 10, between the hours of 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Police have not said whether any suspects have been identified.