Fire crews fighting blaze north of Highway 97C as unseasonably dry conditions continue

Wildfire crews are fighting a small out-of-control blaze north of Highway 97C, the highway that connects the Central Okanagan to Merritt.

The fire, which is believed to be human-caused, was reported on Sunday afternoon near Bear Creek Forest Service Road.

The wildfire service said the blaze is not threatening any infrastructure or other values.

On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service had 15 staff members and a water tender on the scene working on the 8.65 hectare blaze.

The fire was not very active as of midday Monday. It was burning as a smouldering ground fire or non-vigorous surface fire in tall grass and heavy timber.

The fire comes as the region continues to see unseasonably dry weather.

“Definitely not usual conditions for this time of year. We usually see a bit of precipitation but we haven’t had anything considerable in a number of weeks so folks should be really cognizant if they are out in the backcountry ensuring they are not engaging in any activity that could potentially spark a wildfire other than what’s permitted,” said fire information officer Taylor Colman.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, campfires are currently permitted but not category two or three opening burning.