Lindsay police make pair of arrests following assaults with knife

Police in Lindsay made a pair of weapons-related arrests last week, both incidents involving a knife.

Around 9:05 p.m. on Oct, 13, Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a confrontation with a knife at an apartment. Officers learned that an individual who attempted to step in and diffuse the confrontation was struck with a knife, causing multiple lacerations.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Michael Martin, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

Kent Street West incident

On Oct. 12 around 4:50 pm. officers responded to a Kent St. West location where the complainant was located a man in his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle owner and a co-worker approached the suspect who was rummaging through the vehicle, leading to confrontation. The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and swiped it towards the complainants before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was located and arrested a short time later. Officers found the man in possession of a knife and property from the vehicle.

Mark English, 31, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and fail to comply with probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 17, police said Monday.