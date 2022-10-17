Menu

Crime

Prince Albert woman found dead near Maymont, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:58 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of a 24-year-old woman was found near Maymont Sunday morning. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A 24-year-old woman from Prince Albert was found dead near Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask., on Sunday morning.

Saskatchewan RCMP identified the woman as Wendy Bird, adding the death is suspicious, and that the name was released to help in the police investigation.

“If anyone has information about Wendy’s whereabouts from Friday, October 14, 2022, to the morning of October 16, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity on Highway #16 near Maymont through the evening hours October 15-16, 2022, we encourage you to contact police,” the RCMP release states.

Police said an autopsy will begin on Tuesday.

Myles Sanderson responsible for Saskatchewan stabbing deaths: RCMP
