Waterloo Region District School Board says that Waterloo Collegiate Institute has been placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police.

On Twitter, police said officers are at the school, which is on Hazel Street, for an active investigation.

“The school has been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution,” police wrote.

More to follow….

Currently on scene at Waterloo Collegiate Institute in Waterloo for an investigation. The school has been placed in a hold and secure as a safety precaution. We will update with more information when available. pic.twitter.com/nEpoNPTEaE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 17, 2022