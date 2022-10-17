Menu

Comments

Crime

3 charged after stolen vehicle hits Orillia home

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:09 pm
Orillia OPP attended a suspicious vehicle call at 12:36 am on Saturday, vehicle fled, later crashed into residence. Vehicle stolen. View image in full screen
Orillia OPP attended a suspicious vehicle call at 12:36 am on Saturday, vehicle fled, later crashed into residence. Vehicle stolen. Via OPP_CR Twitter

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police have arrested three people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in the north end of Orillia.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with multiple people on West Street North.

After finding the vehicle, police say the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers say they did not follow the vehicle due to a public safety concern. A short time later, they received reports about multiple traffic complaints, and the vehicle had struck a home on High Street.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot, but police say they were located a short distance away with the assistance of the OPP Canine.

The three occupants in the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police located numerous identifications, credit and debit cards in the vehicle not belonging to any of the occupants and also discovered the vehicle was reported stolen to another police service.

As a result of the investigation, three people, aged 21 from Mississauga and 28 and 39 from Brampton, face multiple charges related to identity theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

The 21-year-old is also facing charges of dangerous driving, fleeing the scene, and obstructing a peace officer.

