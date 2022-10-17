Menu

Crime

Public safety ministers to make announcement in Prince Albert regarding policing

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 1:02 pm
Sask-Stabbings-Mendicino View image in full screen
Marco Mendicino is making an announcement in Prince Albert alongside Christine Tell, grand chief Brian Hardlotte, and chief Wally Burns. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal minister of public safety, Marco Mendicino, and Saskatchewan’s provincial minister of Public Safety, Christine Tell, are making an announcement in Prince Albert Monday at 1 p.m. local time.

Read more: Mendicino to visit site of Saskatchewan stabbings, talk First Nations policing plan

The ministers are holding the event alongside grand chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council and James Smith Cree Nation chief Wally Burns to talk about strengthening community safety in the Prince Albert Grand Council.

A letter of intent related to policing and community safety will be signed after the announcement.

Canada adding 30 new RCMP members, civil servants to implement Iran sanctions: Mendocino
