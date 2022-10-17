Public safety ministers to make announcement in Prince Albert regarding policing

The federal minister of public safety, Marco Mendicino, and Saskatchewan’s provincial minister of Public Safety, Christine Tell, are making an announcement in Prince Albert Monday at 1 p.m. local time.
The ministers are holding the event alongside grand chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council and James Smith Cree Nation chief Wally Burns to talk about strengthening community safety in the Prince Albert Grand Council.
A letter of intent related to policing and community safety will be signed after the announcement.
