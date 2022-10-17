Winnipeg man charged with murder in Oct. 2 death near Sherbrook and Cumberland

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an incident earlier this month near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.
Police said Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden, 21, was charged Friday in the death of 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy on Oct. 2.
Read more: 2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg
Read More
Beardy was taken to hospital after being discovered unresponsive on the ground by a bystander, police said. He was pronounced dead at Health Sciences Centre.
Trending Now
Police said the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
Comments