Winnipeg man charged with murder in Oct. 2 death near Sherbrook and Cumberland

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an incident earlier this month near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police said Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden, 21, was charged Friday in the death of 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy on Oct. 2.

Beardy was taken to hospital after being discovered unresponsive on the ground by a bystander, police said. He was pronounced dead at Health Sciences Centre.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.