Crime

Winnipeg man charged with murder in Oct. 2 death near Sherbrook and Cumberland

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 11:38 am
Winnipeg police headquarters. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an incident earlier this month near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police said Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden, 21, was charged Friday in the death of 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy on Oct. 2.

Beardy was taken to hospital after being discovered unresponsive on the ground by a bystander, police said. He was pronounced dead at Health Sciences Centre.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Advertisement
HomicideWinnipeg policeSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicidehomicide arrest
