Police looking for one person after pair of commercial break-ins in Guelph

Guelph Police say a pair of commercial break-ins over the weekend are related.
They were called to a business on Saturday morning on Silvercreek Parkway at Woodlawn Road after staff found a glass front door smashed.
While it is not believed the suspect gained entry, police say damage is pegged at around $5,000.00.
Then later that afternoon, officers were reportedly called to a second business a short distance away.
Authorities said a side door had been pried open and a quantity of cash was stolen.
The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured sweater with a hood, light pants, dark running shoes and gloves. Police said he also arrived in a dark-coloured SUV.
Based on surveillance video, police believe the same male suspect is responsible for both crimes.
