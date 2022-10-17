Police looking for one person after pair of commercial break-ins in Guelph

See more sharing options

Guelph Police say a pair of commercial break-ins over the weekend are related.

They were called to a business on Saturday morning on Silvercreek Parkway at Woodlawn Road after staff found a glass front door smashed.

While it is not believed the suspect gained entry, police say damage is pegged at around $5,000.00.

Then later that afternoon, officers were reportedly called to a second business a short distance away.

Authorities said a side door had been pried open and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as wearing a light-coloured sweater with a hood, light pants, dark running shoes and gloves. Police said he also arrived in a dark-coloured SUV.

Based on surveillance video, police believe the same male suspect is responsible for both crimes.