15 evacuated, 3 homes destroyed after fire rips through new NE Calgary neighbourhood

Calgary firefighters worked throughout Monday morning to get control of a multi-home fire in the city’s northeast.

Calgary Fire Department was called to an active fire on Cornerstone Boulevard NE around 3:50 a.m. Monday. Global News has learned that approximately three homes were destroyed with more expected to be affected by the fire damage.

The battalion chief said when firefighters arrived, they noticed one home in the middle of a row of 14 homes had visible flames and smoke. The chief added that’s when the fire spread to the two neighbouring homes.

Three homes in the row had people already moved in, and a total of 15 people were evacuated.

Richard Bailey, a construction worker who made the 911 call, told Global News he noticed smoke as he arrived at his job site in the new community Monday morning. He found a garage engulfed in flames.

The community is so new that Bailey said he had to give the dispatcher directions to the blaze because the exact address couldn’t be found on Google Maps.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters work to put out a multi-home fire in the new northeast neighbourhood of Cornerstone on Oct. 17, 2022. Gaby Rios, Global News

“They had a hard time finding it because the guy said he didn’t have that house on Google. … It’s a new area so he said that house doesn’t exist yet (on GPS),” Bailey said.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, more than a dozen emergency crews were at the scene.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning to watch for hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There’s no word on the estimated cost of the damage.

—with files from Gaby Rios, Global News

