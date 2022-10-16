Menu

Sports

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats J.J. Wolf to win Firenze Open title

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2022 4:20 pm

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to win his second ATP Tour trophy at the Firenze Open on Sunday.

The Montreal native fired 11 aces, the last of which he won the one-hour-41-minute match with. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed in the tournament, won 85 per cent of his first-serve points.

He closed the tournament only having lost his serve four times in four matches.

READ MORE: Roger Federer, considered greatest male tennis star, announces retirement

After receiving a bye into the second round, Auger-Aliassime defeated Oscar Otte, Brandon Nakashima and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the title match. His win over Otte was his lone victory that went further than two sets.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 13th in the world, is set to move to No. 10 by Monday following his title win.

Auger-Aliassime had also won the Rotterdam Open in February.

