Funeral for 2 Ontario police officers shot dead to be held in Barrie on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for two Ontario police officers killed in a shooting in Innisfil earlier this week will be held in Barrie on Thursday.

Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, died after responding to a call about a disturbance in Innisfil on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting, specified Friday that a 22-year-old man at a home shot the two officers, who died in hospital.

The South Simcoe Police Service says the public is invited to observe the funeral procession for Russell and Northrup, though the funeral service will not be open to the public.

The procession will travel from the Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Homes to the Sadlon Arena, where the service will be held.

Story continues below advertisement

The two deaths this week mark three officers shot dead in Ontario in a month after the fatal shooting of Toronto Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga in mid-September.