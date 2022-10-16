Menu

Crime

Funeral for 2 Ontario police officers shot dead to be held in Barrie on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2022 8:57 am
‘Words cannot describe our grief’: 2 Ontario police officers killed in shootout
The funeral for two Ontario police officers killed in a shooting in Innisfil earlier this week will be held in Barrie on Thursday.

Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, died after responding to a call about a disturbance in Innisfil on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting, specified Friday that a 22-year-old man at a home shot the two officers, who died in hospital.

Read more: ‘Profound sadness’: South Simcoe Police identify 2 officers killed in Innisfil shooting

The South Simcoe Police Service says the public is invited to observe the funeral procession for Russell and Northrup, though the funeral service will not be open to the public.

The procession will travel from the Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Homes to the Sadlon Arena, where the service will be held.

Read more: Innisfil, Ont. shooting suspect served in military, struggled with mental health, friend says

The two deaths this week mark three officers shot dead in Ontario in a month after the fatal shooting of Toronto Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga in mid-September.

CrimeSouth Simcoe PoliceFuneralInnisfil ShootingMorgan RussellDevon Northrupinnisfil police officers shotsouth simcoe police shooting
© 2022 The Canadian Press

