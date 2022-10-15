London, Ont.’s Ukrainian community gathers to support fight against Russia

Send this page to someone via email

London Ont.’s Ukrainian community and supporters gathered at Victoria Park to support the ongoing war in Ukraine against Russia. Alongside Ukrainians was London’s Iranian community, also fighting against injustices in their home country.

“October 10 marks the largest scale co-ordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine since it started the full-scale invasion,” said Luba Waplak, MC of the event.

“Over 80 missiles were directed as far as western Ukraine and on civilian targets, such as parks, hospitals, schools and playgrounds.”

Many Ukrainian chants were shouted during the rally as supporters drove by honking.

London’s Ukrainian population and supporters gathered at #VictoriaPark this afternoon to fight against the ongoing war in Ukraine. They began by singing both Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/wcAx8KTsnL — Kate Otterbein (@KateOtterbein) October 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Among the many speakers at the rally was Pavlo Byk, a Ukrainian student studying at Fanshawe College. He shared a powerful story, outlining the reality his family faces in his country.

“Not long ago, I was celebrating Thanksgiving with my friends,” said Byk. “They asked me how my family was doing. My family lives in western Ukraine and my answer was everything was pretty stable.”

“The next morning, I woke up and I call my parents, making sure everything is good to go, then I carry on with my day. That day, I couldn’t call them, they were not picking up.”

Byk started scrolling through the news after he couldn’t reach his parents. He was informed that there had been an attack.

“The bomb hit near my house. I was terrified. There was no coverage in the area, no electricity, nothing.”

Byk’s parents eventually were able to get back to him and notify him that they were okay. But for him, 7,000 miles away, it was still very scary.

“We call upon the world to wake up and see that Russia is a terrorist state,” said Waplak. “We gathered today to demand that Canada and the world do more to support Ukraine and provide the weapons needed to ensure that every Russian soldier is removed from Ukrainian soil.”

Story continues below advertisement

They concluded a rally with a walk around the park to create a sea of blue and yellow. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/DO53opW56s — Kate Otterbein (@KateOtterbein) October 15, 2022

October 15 marked 233 days of war. Volodymyr Vorobets, president of the London Ukrainian Centre, said that, unfortunately, people are just getting used to it now.

“Today, Ukraine has 2,000 kilometres of frontline to fight,” said Vorobets. “They’re fighting for land, they’re fighting for freedom, and the support is tremendous from the City of London.”

Vorobets is not looking for monetary support or housing for refugees. He said if you’re unable to do anything, support can be given by keeping Ukraine in your prayers.

The rally concluded with a march around the park to create a sea of blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.