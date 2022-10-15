Shooting early Saturday in west Kitchener may have been targeted: WRPS

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday in the Highland West area of Kitchener.

Officers went to an area on Hidden Creek Dr. at West Forest Trail around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators were able to confirm that a firearm had been discharged outside a residence.

They say the incident may have been targeted but no one was hurt.

Investigators will be canvassing the area and are advising the public that there will be an increase in police presence throughout the day.

The emergency response unit and the forensic identification unit are working on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.