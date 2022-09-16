Kitchener man left with gunshot wound from shooting late Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in the Southdale area of Kitchener late Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to the area near Aspen and Mausser avenues at around 11 p.m. after it was reported that a person had been shot, according to police.
Officers found a 24-year-old Kitchener man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe that this was a targeted incident.
This is the 14th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region.
A release from Waterloo police noted that there will be a heavy police presence in the area as detectives canvas the area for information.
