Kitchener man left with gunshot wound from shooting late Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in the Southdale area of Kitchener late Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the area near Aspen and Mausser avenues at around 11 p.m. after it was reported that a person had been shot, according to police.

Officers found a 24-year-old Kitchener man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident.

This is the 14th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region.

A release from Waterloo police noted that there will be a heavy police presence in the area as detectives canvas the area for information.