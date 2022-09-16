Menu

Crime

Kitchener man left with gunshot wound from shooting late Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 9:29 am
Police Lights
File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in the Southdale area of Kitchener late Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the area near Aspen and Mausser avenues at around 11 p.m. after it was reported that a person had been shot, according to police.

Read more: Man left with stab wounds after teen brawl in Kitchener: police

Officers found a 24-year-old Kitchener man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trending Stories

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident.

Read more: Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Kitchener ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ case

Story continues below advertisement

This is the 14th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region.

A release from Waterloo police noted that there will be a heavy police presence in the area as detectives canvas the area for information.

