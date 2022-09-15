Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Kitchener ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ case

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 11:52 am
Waterloo police say that the suspect(s) left notes behind on the windshields of the affected vehicles, which said that the tires were flattened because of the size of the SUVs. View image in full screen
Waterloo police say that the suspect(s) left notes behind on the windshields of the affected vehicles, which said that the tires were flattened because of the size of the SUVs. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a person they are looking to speak with in connection with the massive number of deflated tires that were reported in the Rockway area of Kitchener earlier this month.

According to police, more than 30 people reported that the tires on their SUVs have been deflated overnight, Sept. 6-7.

Read more: Environmental activists say they deflated tires on SUVs in Kitchener for a 3rd time

They say that the suspect or suspects left notes behind on the windshields of the affected vehicles, which said that the tires were flattened because of the size of the SUVs.

Trending Stories

A group called the “Tyre Extinguishers” claimed they were responsible for the action.

It was the third time they had struck in the Kitchener-Waterloo area since early July.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 22, police were notified by residents in the Beechwood area of Waterloo and Highland West area of Kitchener that their tires had been deflated with a similar occurrence on July 17 in the Glasgow Heights and Stanley Park areas of Kitchener.

Police say anyone with information about the person in the photo or the crimes can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagGuelph News tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagTyre Extinguishers tagTyre Extinguishers Canada tagKitchener tires deflated tagTyre Extinguishers Kitchener tagRockway Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers