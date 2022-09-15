Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Kitchener ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ case

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a person they are looking to speak with in connection with the massive number of deflated tires that were reported in the Rockway area of Kitchener earlier this month.

According to police, more than 30 people reported that the tires on their SUVs have been deflated overnight, Sept. 6-7.

They say that the suspect or suspects left notes behind on the windshields of the affected vehicles, which said that the tires were flattened because of the size of the SUVs.

A group called the “Tyre Extinguishers” claimed they were responsible for the action.

It was the third time they had struck in the Kitchener-Waterloo area since early July.

On July 22, police were notified by residents in the Beechwood area of Waterloo and Highland West area of Kitchener that their tires had been deflated with a similar occurrence on July 17 in the Glasgow Heights and Stanley Park areas of Kitchener.

Police say anyone with information about the person in the photo or the crimes can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.