Crime

3 charged with murder in death of 15-year-old in northern Ontario town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2022 11:37 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MOOSONEE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say three people are now facing murder charges after a 15-year-old was assaulted then died from their injuries.

Police say officers were called to a home in the remote northern town of Moosonee shortly before midnight on Oct. 6.

They say the 15-year-old was found with serious injuries and sent to hospital.

Read more: Man injured, woman missing following boating trouble in Moosonee, Ont.

Police say a 14-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were charged with first-degree murder on Thursday, after the victim died in hospital.

The accused were originally charged with attempted murder.

Police say they are not identifying the victim given their age and would not confirm when they died.

CrimeOPPMurderOntario Provincial PoliceNorthern OntarioMoosoneeMoosonee crimeTown of Moosonee
© 2022 The Canadian Press

