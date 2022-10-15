Police investigate after man taken to hospital in overnight Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are investigating after a shooting was reported early Saturday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West, for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man was taken from the scene to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released and officers are urging the public to get in touch with Toronto police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

SHOOTING: *4:29am* Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area, @tps12Div. Man transported to hospital, non life-threatening injuries. Investigation on going. Anyone with info? @1800222TIPS #GO2005508 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2022