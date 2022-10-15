Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man taken to hospital in overnight Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 10:31 am
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Toronto are investigating after a shooting was reported early Saturday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West, for reports of a shooting.

Read more: Toronto man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in relation to Needle Firway shooting: police

Police said a man was taken from the scene to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released and officers are urging the public to get in touch with Toronto police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

