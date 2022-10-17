Menu

Health

Guelph General Hospital releases updated strategic plan

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 17, 2022 5:01 am
Guelph General Hospital says hallway medicine is a daily reality in their emergency department. View image in full screen
Guelph General Hospital says hallway medicine is a daily reality in their emergency department. Guelph General Hospital

The Guelph General Hospital has released its five-year strategic plan.

It includes new mission, vision, and values statements.

In a news release, it said the plan was developed after extensive feedback from the community and from those within the hospital.

The hospital says the last time the plan was updated prior to this year was in 2015.

Read more: President and CEO of Guelph General Hospital announces retirement

It says the updated plan addresses future hospital needs including staffing and patient care.

The hospital goes on to say that even though the pandemic is not over, the hospital is in a better position to navigate its impact.

More information on the hospital’s strategic plan can be found by going to the Guelph General Hospital website.

