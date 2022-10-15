Man robbed while waiting for meeting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery investigation in Kitchener.
Investigators say a man arranged a meeting with another man through a buy and sell website.
The man was in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South to meet the person Friday around 6:30 p.m.
That was when investigators say someone sprayed the 26-year-old with a noxious substance and stole his cell phone.
The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
