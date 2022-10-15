Menu

Crime

Man robbed while waiting for meeting in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 10:30 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery investigation in Kitchener.

Investigators say a man arranged a meeting with another man through a buy and sell website.

The man was in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South to meet the person Friday around 6:30 p.m.

That was when investigators say someone sprayed the 26-year-old with a noxious substance and stole his cell phone.

Read more: Crown withdraws charges in 2021 service dog incident at Kitchener restaurant

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

