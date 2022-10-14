Menu

Traffic

Serious crash closes Coquihalla northbound between Hope and Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 10:22 pm
Northbound traffic seen backed up on the Coquihalla Highway on Friday evening. View image in full screen
Northbound traffic seen backed up on the Coquihalla Highway on Friday evening. DriveBC

Drivers headed from the Lower Mainland into the B.C. Interior will want to plan an alternate route Friday evening, with the Coquihalla Highway closed to northbound traffic due to a serious crash.

DriveBC said the closure covered the route between Mine Creek and Juliet.

Read more: Fatal Coquihalla crash sparks fire, closes B.C. highway for hours

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported that the collision involved a motorcycle. The number or severity of injuries was not immediately clear.

DriveBC said there was no estimated time for the route to reopen.

Drivers were being directed to detour via Highway 1, Highway 3 or Highway 5A.

Click to play video: 'Mapping glitch causes additional delays on Coquihalla Highway'
Mapping glitch causes additional delays on Coquihalla Highway

 

