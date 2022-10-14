Serious crash closes Coquihalla northbound between Hope and Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers headed from the Lower Mainland into the B.C. Interior will want to plan an alternate route Friday evening, with the Coquihalla Highway closed to northbound traffic due to a serious crash.

DriveBC said the closure covered the route between Mine Creek and Juliet.

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported that the collision involved a motorcycle. The number or severity of injuries was not immediately clear.

DriveBC said there was no estimated time for the route to reopen.

Drivers were being directed to detour via Highway 1, Highway 3 or Highway 5A.

