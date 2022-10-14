Menu

Sports

COVID sidelines new Winnipeg Jets head coach for season opener

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 5:41 pm

The Winnipeg Jets will be without their new head coach when they kick off the season later on Friday against the New York Rangers at the Canada Life Centre.

The Jets announced that Rick Bowness tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon and will not be behind the bench for the first game.

ANALYSIS: With season to begin Friday, have Jets done enough?

Associate head coach Scott Arniel will run the bench and assume the head coaching duties until the 67-year-old Bowness can return.

The Jets activated forward Mason Appleton from the injured list ahead of the home opener.

Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7 p.m.

